Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
NSRGY opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
