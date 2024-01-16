Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2024

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSRGY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,756,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 1.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 762,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Trading Up 0.5 %

NSRGY opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.