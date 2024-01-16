Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,756,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 1.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 762,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

