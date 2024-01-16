Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $600.00 at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $475.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark restated a sell rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $467.67.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $492.16 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41. The company has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.