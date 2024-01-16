Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NTIP opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.21.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.