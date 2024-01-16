Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
Network-1 Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NTIP opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.21.
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
