New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 92000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 11.58 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

