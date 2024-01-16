New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.24

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 41055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

New Found Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Found Gold by 1,387.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Found Gold by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

