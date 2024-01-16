NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.70

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 25737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAMS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

