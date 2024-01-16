NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4,664.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 55,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 432,044 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. 1,935,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

