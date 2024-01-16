Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPPF remained flat at $4,603.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a one year low of $4,603.29 and a one year high of $4,603.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,603.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,603.29.

About Nippon Accommodations Fund

NAF is a J-REIT that invests in "Accommodation Assets," which it defines as real estate that is mainly used/may be used for residence or hotels. Based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter "Investment Trust Act"), NAF was established on October 12, 2005, and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Market (J-REIT Market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 4, 2006 (securities code number: 3226).

