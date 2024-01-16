Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Accommodations Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPPF remained flat at $4,603.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a one year low of $4,603.29 and a one year high of $4,603.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,603.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,603.29.
About Nippon Accommodations Fund
