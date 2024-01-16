Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. 51,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,161. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.77 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.