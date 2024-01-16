Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,200 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 546,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 151.7 days.
Nitori Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCLTF traded up $6.54 on Tuesday, reaching $127.94. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20. Nitori has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $143.58.
Nitori Company Profile
