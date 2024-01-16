Niza Global Trading 43.1% Higher This Week (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Niza Global has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $3.72 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 8,249,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 8,249,999,954 with 3,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.02656563 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,540,794.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

