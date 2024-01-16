Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 154.04% from the stock’s previous close.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of Nkarta stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 1,814,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,564,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.59. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.15. Research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 23.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 26.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

