NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

NNN REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. NNN REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 111.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. 116,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $47,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,176,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,412. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,271,000 after acquiring an additional 491,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,338,000 after purchasing an additional 136,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

