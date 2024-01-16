Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 125,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 90,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Noram Lithium Trading Down 16.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$18.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.57.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

