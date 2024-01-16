Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTIC

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth $2,911,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 213,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.