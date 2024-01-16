Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Increased by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises 2.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 306.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,964. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

