Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NFBK opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.22 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

