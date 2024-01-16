Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Update

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,631,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 2,183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.5 days.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.0 %

NPIFF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. 14,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,744. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.