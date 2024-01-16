Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. 1,396,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

