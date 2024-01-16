Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Raised by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 106.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.74. 739,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,813. The company has a market cap of $479.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $108.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.