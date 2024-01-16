NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 232.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,850,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NRG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. 1,354,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,167. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NRG

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.