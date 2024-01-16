NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.50

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 9903017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. New Street Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU (NYSE:NU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,209,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 181,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

