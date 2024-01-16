Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 260.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 0.4 %

NUE stock opened at $168.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.94. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

