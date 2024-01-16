Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Nutanix Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $50.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.32. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

