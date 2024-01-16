Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.69

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.38, with a volume of 456020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.