Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.46

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 72512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

