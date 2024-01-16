NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Update

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 29,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NuZee Trading Up 1.9 %

NUZE stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. NuZee has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of NuZee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

