Nwam LLC Acquires 44,339 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,223,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,990. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.