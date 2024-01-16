Nwam LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

BATS IEFA traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,475,631 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

