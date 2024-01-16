Nwam LLC Buys 44,897 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.97% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. 32,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,948. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

