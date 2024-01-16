Nwam LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. 200,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

