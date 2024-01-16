Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

AGG traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,489,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

