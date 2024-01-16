Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.74. 1,311,237 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.27. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

