Nwam LLC Purchases 1,656 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.32.

Shares of NOW traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $727.56. The stock had a trading volume of 934,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,406. The firm has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $734.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $683.50 and a 200 day moving average of $608.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

