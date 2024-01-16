Nwam LLC Purchases 5,220 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVW traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. 1,806,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,004. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $76.03.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

