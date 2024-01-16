Nwam LLC Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,929 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded down $5.68 on Tuesday, reaching $218.01. 1,697,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,526. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

