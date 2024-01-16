Nwam LLC Sells 2,421 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

TT traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.52. 896,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,756. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $247.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

