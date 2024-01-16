Nwam LLC Sells 312 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,191 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 62,456 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 654,914 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,511 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 179,433 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 5.0 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,499,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,114. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.