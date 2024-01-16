Nwam LLC Sells 388 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,423,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

