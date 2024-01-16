Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,758 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

