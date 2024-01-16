Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after acquiring an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.