Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 984 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

