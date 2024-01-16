Oakworth Capital Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

