Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

