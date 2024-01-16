Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $85.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.59. 820,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. Okta has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,952. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,564,000 after purchasing an additional 123,216 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,623,000 after purchasing an additional 136,267 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.