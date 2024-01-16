Oppenheimer Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $155.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.69.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $149.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

