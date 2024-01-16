Oppenheimer Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $93.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

NYSE:C traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 6,971,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,751,320. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

