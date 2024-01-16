Optas LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $161.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.15. The stock has a market cap of $435.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

