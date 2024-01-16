Optas LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. 96,928 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

