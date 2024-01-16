Optas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 0.9% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Optas LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,541,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of RHS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.42. 56,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $153.20 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $680.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

